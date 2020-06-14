News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 affects almost every level of nervous system, reveals study and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 09:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Studies reveal impact of Sars-CoV-2 virus on all levels of nervous system

A review of over 50 studies published on June 11 has revealed that the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) affects almost every level of the nervous system and may lead to strokes, seizures and muscular pains in people who catch the infection. Read more

15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern

As the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark, several cities have reported an increase in the number of infections. Gurugram, Faridabad, Vadodara, Solapur and Guwahati are among the 15 cities which have seen a 45-50% rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days. Read more

CM Yogi Adityanath transfers Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh families of labourers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday made an online transfer of Rs 104.82 crore to 10.48 lakh more families of labourers, giving an assistance of Rs 1,000 to each family under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Read more

Mexico registers 142,690 Covid-19 cases, death toll over 16,800

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 142,600 while the country’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 16,800, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced. Read more

Virat Kohli can be the best after Sir Don Bradman: Sri Lankan great’s bold praise for India captain

Many cricketing greats have backed Virat Kohli to do incredible things in the world of batting but Kumar Sangakkara’s latest comments about the India captain promises to garner a lot of attention. Read more

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition hands-on: More hits than misses

If it were not for the lockdown, Xiaomi would have held an extravagant event to announce its foray into the laptop segment in India. After all, it has been one of the most sought-after products from Xiaomi fans, for years. Read more

Anupam Kher misses wife Kirron Kher as she is away from him on her birthday: ‘Sorry you are on your own in Chandigarh’

Anupam Kher dug into the archives and pulled out some priceless throwback pictures to wish his wife Kirron Kher on her 65th birthday with a sweet Instagram post. He also said that he misses her but will see her soon. Read more

Back to work? Style your hair in under 10 minutes for the perfect office look

Whether you are organizing conference calls from the comfort of your home or dominating meetings during office days, it is essential to look the part of someone who does it all and looks flawless while doing it. Read more

Watch: ‘Maharashtra govt not testing enough to hide Covid cases’: Devendra Fadnavis