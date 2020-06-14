e-paper
Mexico registers 142,690 Covid-19 cases, death toll over 16,800

Mexico registers 142,690 Covid-19 cases, death toll over 16,800

According to the deputy health minister, in the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 3,494 new coronavirus cases and 424 new Covid-19 fatalities. Mexico’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 16,872.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mexico City
A week ago, there were around 113,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, while the country’s Covid-19 death toll stood at around 13,500.(Reuters Photo)
         

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 142,600 while the country’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 16,800, the country’s Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

“As of June 13, 2020, there are 142,690 confirmed cases, 21,740 confirmed active cases, and 56,926 suspected Covid-19 cases,” Lopez-Gatell said on Twitter after the Saturday coronavirus briefing.

According to the deputy health minister, in the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 3,494 new coronavirus cases and 424 new Covid-19 fatalities. Mexico’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 16,872.

On Friday, Mexico reported 544 new Covid-19 fatalities and 5,222 new coronavirus cases.

A week ago, there were around 113,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, while the country’s Covid-19 death toll stood at around 13,500.

Thus the country had a weekly death toll rise of around 3,000 and a weekly increase of around 30,000 Covid-19 cases. This is greater than the weekly increases registered at the end of May/start of June, when Mexico reported around 23,000 new cases per week.

