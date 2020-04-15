News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, critical to test more, says ICMR & all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 09:14 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 cases rising exponentially, it’s critical to test more: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it is critical to increase testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the number of cases in India is “rising exponentially”, a development that comes even as the government awaits the arrival of rapid testing kits from China. Read more

‘My nephew and I never had any symptoms’: Bengal Covid-19 patient in hospital since April 1

A 49-year-old Covid-19 patient, who is in hospital since testing positive on April 1, said he and his nephew never had any symptoms of getting infected by coronavirus. Read more

Naveen Patnaik says Covid-19 levelling off in Odisha, but officials sound caution

Expressing his happiness over Covid-19 cases levelling off in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the police to ensure that movement of agriculture products is not stopped and those indulging in domestic violence during lockdown are punished. Read more

Coronavirus update- From lathicharge to probe: What happened in Mumbai’s Bandra

Nearly 1000 jobless migrant workers gathered outside a railway station in Mumbai’s Bandra on Tuesday, hours after Prime Minister extended the lockdown to May 3 to check the spread of the coronavirus infections, demanding for trains to take them home. Read more

Stranded Canadians returning home to face strict action on not following self-isolation

The Canadian Government had put in place those mandatory self-isolation rules on March 25 but they have now been strengthened under the Quarantine Act. Read more

IPL in suspension till further notice

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL)—which was earlier put on hold due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown—is set to remain suspended until further notice. Read more

Facing sleep issues during lockdown? Try these easy tips to sleep better

In the absence of a regular routine, late dinners, snacking and greater calorie intakes are also affecting sleep cycles, doctors say. So here are three easy ways you can help your body revert to its normal sleep cycle. Read more

Google’s ‘Whitechapel’ processor is being made by Samsung and may power 2021 Pixel phones, Chromebooks

A new report suggests that search giant Google, which is usually known for its Android software in the smartphone market, has made some strides in the processor front as well. The company is said to be working on its own processor with some help from Samsung. Read more

Watch| Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension