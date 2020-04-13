News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:28 IST

Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in India, the government on Monday pointed out that no news cases have been reported from 25 districts in 15 states where people have been affected by coronavirus.The total number of infections in the country rose 9152 by Monday afternoon.

Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order

The Supreme Court has amended its verdict delivered last week that forced private laboratories to offer free Covid-19 testing to everyone. On Monday, the two-judge bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat ordered that only people who could not afford Rs 4,500 for the test should be tested free by private laboratories.

India’s ‘strong demarche’ to Pakistan over death of 3 civilians in shelling

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the killing of three civilians, including a minor, in unprovoked cross-border shelling by Pakistani forces, people familiar with developments said. An eight-year-old boy and a woman were among the three people killed when Pakistani troops shelled several civilian areas in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quarantining Tablighi Jamaat members helped contain Covid-19: Delhi top cop

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday said the decision to take Tablighi Jamaat members from its headquarters (Markaz) in the capital's Nizamuddin area directly to quarantine facilities helped in containing the spread Covid-19.

Covid-19: UP board to promote students of classes 6 to 9 and class 11 to next level

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department on Monday announced to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular, an official said. The official directed officials to ensure all schools must adhere to this to fight back the current situation emerged due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

‘Training, reading and streaming to deal with free time’

It was on March 7 or 8, during the Six Red National Snooker Tournament in Ahmedabad, that our inboxes got the message: the world body had deferred all events till June 30. There we were talking about travel plans for the high-profile World Matchplay Billiards in Leeds—at the venue where I won the world title in 2018—in April when things ground to a halt.

Ramayan actor who played Raavan gets emotional seeing this scene. Watch

The iconic show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar, which was released back in 1987, is on its rerun during the ongoing lockdown. The revival of the age-old show has sparked all sorts of emotions among people. Amid these, there's a particular video of actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Raavan in the mythological show, which is now being shared by many.

Saif Ali Khan on holding Sara Ali Khan’s hand through Love Aaj Kal failure: ‘I don’t think it’s needed’

Actor Saif Ali Khan was asked how he reacted when daughter Sara Ali Khan's recent film, Love Aaj Kal, was criticised by fans. Saif told journalist Anupama Chopra that it was a mix of holding her hand through it, and letting her come to terms with it herself.

Slapping lockdown blues away: Slap Kings is the top downloaded game in March

Clearly, the lockdown is getting to everyone. While we juggle daily chores and work, frustrations are peaking and there are very limited ways to deal with them. Of course, you can work out and use up that energy. You can also slap it away.

Covid-19 curfew: We’re at god’s mercy, cry homeless in Chandigarh

People in Chandigarh shelter homes are packed like sardines ignoring norms of social distancing. Most of them are below poverty line patients suffering from Cancer, kidney failure, etc. All of them came to PGIMER, Chandigarh to get their treatment done. Owing to lockdown, they are unable to go back to their home states. While some are from Himachal, Punjab & Haryana, others are from Bihar & UP.