Covid-19: UP board to promote students of classes 6 to 9 and class 11 to next level

education

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:24 IST

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department on Monday announced to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular, an official said.

“Amid Covid-19 outbreak and 21 days lockdown, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad decided to promote all students of class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 for academic session 2019-20 to the next level to keep the session regular,” said Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary, secondary education.

She directed officials to ensure all schools must adhere to this to fight back the current situation emerged due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Shukla said the measure will help in keeping the academic session regular.

Earlier, the ministry of human resource development (HRD) directed the central board of secondary education (CBSE) schools to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without examinations. The MHRD had also asked these schools that students of class IX and XI will also be promoted to the next grade based on the school-based assessments, projects, periodic tests, term exams conducted so far.

Likewise, the council for the Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE), New Delhi directed principals of all its affiliated schools to promote students of classes 1 to 8 to the next level.

Last month, the basic education department had cancelled all its proposed annual examinations to be held between 23-28 March. It had also announced that all students from class 1-8 to be promoted to the next level without examination, said Renuka Kumar, additional chief secretary, basic education.

Over 15.8 million students are enrolled in nearly 1.59 lakh government primary and upper primary schools across the state.