Quarantining Tablighi Jamaat members helped contain Covid-19: Delhi top cop

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:34 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday said the decision to take Tablighi Jamaat members from its headquarters (Markaz) in the capital’s Nizamuddin area directly to quarantine facilities helped in containing the spread Covid-19.

“We have quarantined the corona carriers of Tablighi Jamaat. Majority of people were directly taken to quarantine center from Markaz. This helped in containing Covid-19. We have also registered a case in this matter,” ANI quoted Shrivastava as saying.

Earlier this month, Covid-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin tested positive.

On Monday, Delhi’s count of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 1,176. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 746 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area in Nizamuddin which had emerged as a hotspot at the beginning of the month.

“There are 1,102 Covid-19 positive patients in the hospitals including 50 who are in ICU and six on ventilator support,” Jain told ANI.

The Delhi government has now designated 43 localities in the city as containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus. The containment zones have been sealed under the government’s Operation SHIELD that seeks to stop Covid-19 transmission.

The Delhi government launched a massive sanitisation drive in several of these containment zones on Monday.