e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Quarantining Tablighi Jamaat members helped contain Covid-19: Delhi top cop

Quarantining Tablighi Jamaat members helped contain Covid-19: Delhi top cop

Covid-19 cases had spiked in Delhi earlier this month after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin tested positive.

india Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
         

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday said the decision to take Tablighi Jamaat members from its headquarters (Markaz) in the capital’s Nizamuddin area directly to quarantine facilities helped in containing the spread Covid-19.

“We have quarantined the corona carriers of Tablighi Jamaat. Majority of people were directly taken to quarantine center from Markaz. This helped in containing Covid-19. We have also registered a case in this matter,” ANI quoted Shrivastava as saying.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

Earlier this month, Covid-19 cases in Delhi spiked after hundreds of many Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a large congregation in Nizamuddin tested positive.

On Monday, Delhi’s count of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 1,176. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 746 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area in Nizamuddin which had emerged as a hotspot at the beginning of the month.

“There are 1,102 Covid-19 positive patients in the hospitals including 50 who are in ICU and six on ventilator support,” Jain told ANI.

The Delhi government has now designated 43 localities in the city as containment zones to check the spread of coronavirus. The containment zones have been sealed under the government’s Operation SHIELD that seeks to stop Covid-19 transmission.

The Delhi government launched a massive sanitisation drive in several of these containment zones on Monday.

top news
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
Private Covid-19 tests free only for poor: Supreme Court amends its order
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
LIVE:4 more areas brought under Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, count rises to 47
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Sonia Gandhi welcomes Modi’s move to give free rations to food security act beneficiaries
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Covid-19 infections cross 9,000 but no new cases in 25 districts for 14 days
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Renault India launches ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news