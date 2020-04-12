News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 package offers eight 5kg cooking gas refills for free till June and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:57 IST

Covid-19 package offers eight 5kg cooking gas refills for free till June

Poor households using 5kg cooking gas cylinders will be entitled to eight free refills in three months as a relief from the disruptions due to the Covid-19 outbreak, while the number of free refills will be limited to three for beneficiaries using 14.2kg cylinders, an oil ministry spokesperson said.

As some states extend curbs, India awaits Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown decision

A section of government functionaries believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make public his decision on whether to extend the nationwide lockdown after a key meeting on April 14, while others expect an announcement as early as Sunday.

Tax refunds to EPF withdrawals: Govt’s economic measures to aid individuals amid coronavirus crisis

The Government of India has taken a slew of measures to aid the economy and benefit citizens in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package worth Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.The government has also released around Rs 30,000 crore in assistance to various sections of the society.

‘Covid-19 lockdown was delayed because...’: Kamal Nath jabs Centre

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government delayed imposition of lockdown over Covid-19 to ensure their government is formed in the state.

Covid-19: IIMs consider online interviews to admit students

About half of the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) are exploring the possibility of conducting some of the pending interviews online to complete their admission processes as the Centre has indicated that it is not inclined to lift the lockdown imposed to check the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic when it lapses on April 14.

Mumbai Police tweets Main Hoon Na scene to emphasis on the importance of wearing masks

With the entire country under lockdown, several police authorities are taking to social media to spread messages of awareness related to coronavirus preventative measures. One department which often shares messages with a touch of wittiness is Mumbai Police and their latest tweet shows that perfectly.

‘The way he was hitting the ball...’: CSK teammates reveal MS Dhoni’s form in pre-season camp

Former India captain MS Dhoni was pinning his hopes on this year's IPL to make a return to the Indian team. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the prospect of the league looks bleak which has now jeopardised Dhoni's chances of a comeback. However, as per his CSK teammates, the former wicket-keeper batsman looked in great touch in the pre-season camp.

Sony PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Series X controller: Design, features and compatibility compared

Sony has unveiled its PlayStation 5 controller but is yet to show the PS5 itself that will be coming later this year. On the other hand, Microsoft's Xbox division has unveiled the console and the Xbox Series X controller, giving us a fair idea of what's there to come.

5 poems to feed your soul during the lockdown and social distancing

Passing each day is becoming difficult for some of us at times during the current lockdown situation. Cooped up inside our homes, not going out for fresh air or to meet friends and see new places, does affect us after a certain point of time. But there is one thing which has time and again come to our rescue in the past, and can do so again in the current scenario- poetry.

‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown

Many residents of Kacchi Colony who have failed to get ration and supplies struggle to keep themselves sustained amid the lockdown. The only source of food for them is the community food being given twice a day by various NGOs and the administration, who are also struggling to reach out to the real needy.