News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi NCR air 'severe' and all the latest news

Delhi NCR air in severe category, temperatures to dip in northwest India

Air quality remains in 'severe' category in many parts of Delhi NCR on Saturday. Delhi's air quality index this morning is 441, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida also recorded 'severe' air quality which negatively impacts even the healthy.

Number Theory: How much does an average Indian earn?

India’s per capita annual income in 2019-20 was ₹1,26,968, according to provisional estimates published on January 7. This average, given India’s large income inequality, is not representative of the earnings of average Indians. Read more

‘We are not in the game of greed for power’: Kumari Selja

Haryana Congress president, Kumari Selja said on Friday that she sincerely hopes that Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs and Independents supporting the Manohar Lal Khattar regime in Haryana would vote against the government in the state assembly. Read more

Sanitation workers, Padma awardee doctor, MP: List of 1st vaccine beneficiaries

With months of preparation leading to Vaccine Day on January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the world's largest vaccination drive through his virtual address, all eyes are on those who will receive the first jabs of the vaccines in different states. Read more

'Want justice': Indian-origin fan reports racial profiling by security guard at SCG

Racial profiling is not just limited to team India players but seems to have spread to Indian-origin fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground as well. The stadium officials are investigating one such matter after a fan had alleged having faced racism at the venue during the third India vs Australia Test. Read more

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Actor Sidharth Malhotra may have made a mark in Bollywood with a decade-long film career, but the actor didn't have it easy. Sidharth, who turns 36 on Saturday, had his own share of struggles ahead of his acting debut in the 2012 film, Student of the Year. Read more

Inside Kareena-Saif's new home: Swimming pool, Taimur's space, room for new baby; designer gives all the deets

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to move into their new house, across the street from their current residence. The couple, mostly Saif, have been seen making regular trips to the new house to oversee construction work on the property. Read more

'Beginning of the end of Covid-19': Harsh Vardhan on India's vaccination drive

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccination drive is 'beginning of the end of covid-19'. He reviewed the preparedness ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India. Watch