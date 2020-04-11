News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records highest jump in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 1,000 and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:11 IST

Delhi records highest jump in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 1,000

On Friday, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi crossed the 900-mark. As many as 183 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest jump so far for the national capital, news agency PTI reported. As per the latest health ministry figures, the national capital has 941 coronavirus cases of which 13 people have died and 25 patients have recovered.

‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet

Wearing a mask, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference with chief ministers on Saturday to discuss whether the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus should be extended, assured them that he is open to suggestions.

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 7447, death toll at 239

India reported 40 Covid-19 deaths and 1035 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, the sharpest increase so far, while the number of infections crossed 7400 on Saturday morning.

Why rescheduling of IPL will take precedence over T20 World Cup for BCCI

Even if the Covid-19 pandemic recedes in time for the ICC to hold the T20 World Cup in Australia, it may face another challenge—the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian cricket board does not overly rely on the ICC’s revenue share, but it does depend on the treasure chest called the IPL. The league currently stands suspended till April 15, but officials admit that it looks unlikely that it could resume any time soon.

The Raikar Case review: The whodunnit has more family drama than suspense

With each member of the Raikar family betraying the trust of their loved ones and hiding a secret of their own, the show makes for a gripping drama.

Powerpuff Girls’ villain Mojo Jojo turns against evil, joins Mumbai Police in COVID-19 fight

Most ‘90s kids love reminiscing over popular cartoons of the time and among them is the loved series Powerpuff Girls. While the animated show is about three girls who’re “fighting crime trying to save the world”, Mumbai Police decided to take someone else’s help from the cartoon to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Google to start showing more virtual health care options on Search, Maps

Google has been optimising its products to make Covid-19 news and information more prominent for users. Google is now working on making virtual health care options more visible in search results. The new changes will be available to all in the coming week.

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 indoor games you can play during the lockdown

One way of passing time during the lockdown is to revisit the games we used to play as children in school. We’ve selected a number of indoor games which you can play with those you are spending time with in the house, not only do they help pass the time, but are great fun!

Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week

US President Donald Trump has said that he will make an announcement on the World Health Organisation next week. He added that the US has given them $500 million a year and he is going to be talking about that. Trump had earlier criticised the world health body over its ‘China-centric’ stance and said it had given a faulty recommendation in the past. Watch the full video for all the details.