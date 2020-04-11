Powerpuff Girls’ villain Mojo Jojo turns against evil, joins Mumbai Police in COVID-19 fight

it-s-viral

Most ‘90s kids love reminiscing over popular cartoons of the time and among them is the loved series Powerpuff Girls. While the animated show is about three girls who’re “fighting crime trying to save the world”, Mumbai Police decided to take someone else’s help from the cartoon to spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. They picked one of the most popular villains of the show - and all time - Mojo Jojo. And trust Mumbai Police to get this villain to turn against evil to spread a message about the pandemic.

“Mojo Jojo’s badder than you coronavirus,” the department tweeted. “But guess what? He’s on our side. He is #TakingOnCorona,” they added and ended the caption with the hashtag #MojoAgainstEvil. They also shared images to showcase how Mojo Jojo is taking a stand against the pandemic.

“OMG OMG OMG OMG you KNOW Mojojojo,” wrote a Twitter user and from the reaction it’s not hard to guess that they must be a fan of the show. “Really appreciated your creative corona message to the people. Heartiest congratulations,” expressed another. “That’s just lovely,” wrote a third. “MO jo jo jo... You just got to love,” cheered another. “Now this was super cool! Good job! Whomsoever is handling this should be given a raise right now!” wrote a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

A few days ago, Mumbai Police won people’s praise after they shared a meme on self-isolation inspired by the popular film Stree.

