News updates from Hindustan Times | Delhi’s ‘very poor’ air quality may slip into ‘severe’ zone today and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:12 IST
Delhi’s ‘very poor’ air may slip into ‘severe’ zone today
The air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate, settling into the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday and is likely to become ‘severe’ by Friday. Read more
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
The Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government in Maharashtra is likely to have several political heavyweights, including Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Balasaheb Thorat. Read more
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
A piquant situation developed at the 33rd Biennial Battalion Commanders Conference of Madras Regiment last April when Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Mishra decided to attend the event at Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Read more
Hostile nuclear-armed Pakistan keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Islamic insurgents are a constant threat, spreading terror throughout Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in India, an American lawmaker said on Thursday and urged his Congressional colleagues to support New Delhi in its fight against terror. Read more
‘In a 5-Test series 2 can be played with pink ball,’ Dilip Vengsarkar
The low spectator turn out in Test matches in India has been a growing concern for the last few years with captain Virat Kohli even proposing to limit Test cricket to 5 venues only. Read more
Anu Malik quits as Indian Idol 11 judge after renewed protests led by Sona Mohapatra: Report
Days after denying allegations of sexual misconduct, music composer Anu Malik has reportedly stepped down as one of the judges of singing reality show Indian Idol. Read more
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs
The position the sun, the moon and planets decide how our day is going to look, and horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Read more