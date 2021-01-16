News updates from Hindustan Times: Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Demand to set new protocols, SOPs for vaccinated travellers

As Covid-19 vaccine roll out began on Saturday with inoculation of healthcare workers in the first phase, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) appealed to the Central government to urgently set up new travel protocols for those getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more

Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court

Bollywood actor Salman Khan failed to appear in the district and session court at Jodhpur during a hearing of an appeal filed by him in the blackbuck poaching case on Saturday. Read more

'Was not easy to ensure lockdown': PM Modi recounts India's fight against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated countrymen for their patience and healthcare workers, scientists for their continuous efforts during the pandemic. Read more

Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House

One of the closest allies of US President Donald Trump was photographed before entering the West Wing at the White House on Friday, clutching a memo which appeared to push the idea of martial law. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘There is a lot to like about him,’ Australia’s assistant coach impressed with India bowler

India’s bowling attack entered the Brisbane Test with a combined experience of three Tests behind it. Read more

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home as they welcome their baby girl

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's plush Mumbai apartment now has a new member - their baby girl. Read more

Mira Rajput adds a fun twist to boss babe vibe with ₹49 k quirky print blazer

Even though she does not come from a filmy background nor has she starred in any movie but Mira Rajput has made her mark in the industry. Read more

Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post conveys an important message about road safety. Seen it yet?

Mumbai Police has won netizens' hearts repeatedly with their creativity by sharing innovative advisory posts. Their recent share stands testament to this notion. Read more

Watch: India's first vaccine recipients get shots after PM Modi's speech