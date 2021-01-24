News updates from Hindustan Times: Eight CAs arrested in fake GST invoices case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eight CAs among 258 arrested in govt drive against fake GST invoices

In the nationwide drive against fake Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoice frauds, the government has arrested 258 people so far. Eight chartered accountants (CAs) are among those arrested in the drive which was launched in November last year, government officials said. Read more

308 Twitter handles from Pakistan creating confusion over tractor march: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said 308 Twitter handles have been generated to create confusion over the tractor rally proposed by protesting farmers on Republic Day. Read more

All MLAs will move towards Delhi on tractors to support farmers: Punjab AAP

The Punjab Aam Aadmi Party said that all their MLAs would move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambu at Punjab-Haryana border on January 25 to support the tractor parade of farmers. Read more

England ‘long way’ from easing virus lockdown as ‘vaccine escape’ concerns grow

British health secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday said that England is a “long way” from easing restrictions, given the enormous pressure on National Health Service (NHS). The United Kingdom has been witnessing a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after different imported variants of coronavirus were detected in the country. Read more

'Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me well': T Natarajan

T Natarajan’s story is nothing short of a fairytale. He was not even a part of the initial Indian squad for any format for the Australia tour but ended up creating a record of being the only Indian player to make his debut in T20Is, ODIs, and Tests on the same tour. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger: 'Love you sis'

Priyanka Chopra is receiving praises not only from her peers in the film industry and fans but also her family for her performance in The White Tiger. The actor got messages of support from her in-laws, who are all proud of her performance in the movie. Read more

Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

Yoga has become a celebrity-favourite form of workout and the latest diva to amaze us with her skills is none other than Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has lately been making headlines with her fitness posts and this time is no different. Read more

‘Shut up and take my money’: This crochet Bernie Sanders doll is the new talk of the town

If you’ve been on the Internet recently, you may’ve seen the hilarious memes featuring Bernie Sanders at the Inauguration Day. It has been three days since Sanders appeared in a cosy jacket and warm mittens, but netizens are still not done appreciating the US Senator’s simplicity and ‘grumpy chic’ style. Read more