IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
health

Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

  • Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST

Yoga has become a celebrity-favourite form of workout and the latest diva to amaze us with her skills is none other than Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has lately been making headlines with her fitness posts and this time is no different. Ananya’s Yoga trainer Anshuka recently shared a couple of images of the actor suspended in the air with the help of an anti-gravity aerial Yoga hammock.

The image that we are talking about shows Ananya suspended upside down with her hands joined in front of her chest and doing the butterfly pose. For the intense session, the 22-year-old wore a pink sports bra which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants. Ananya looked radiant with her workout glow. The asana is great for stretching, opening and activating the muscles along with body balancing.

In the caption, Anshuka also revealed that Ananya did 108 Surya Namaskars before performing this asana. The caption read, “Inverted @ananyapanday post 108 Surya Namaskaras today #AerialBaddhakonasana x #AerialButterfly Stretching - Opening - Activating - Balancing (sic).”

Recently, Ananya had shared another set of images from her Yoga class that blew our minds. The post also showed the actor doing various asanas including aerial Yoga poses and stretching exercises. She had uploaded it with the caption, “my favourite morning ritual the world is truly better upside down @anshukayoga @rysapanday (sic).”

Ananya just returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor rang in her New Year 2021 in the beautiful vacation spot with her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. Check out some of her stunning images from there:

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the 2020 release Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan. She is currently working on her upcoming project Liger in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is also shooting for Shakun Batra’s next that features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ananya panday bollywood yoga aerial yoga celebrity fitness
app
Close
e-paper
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
Ananya Panday's new fitness post has our mind blown(Instagram/anshukayoga and ananyapanday)
health

Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.(ANI)
health

When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
Antidepressants do not work for back pain, osteoarthritis(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants won't help with back pain and osteoarthritis, says study

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
A recent study suggested that contrary to the common belief stimulant medication does not have any effect on chronic back pain and hip and knee osteoarthritis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch(Instagram/jacquelinef143)
health

Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
READ FULL STORY
Close
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.(Yahoo)
health

Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may fight coronavirus variants

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:23 AM IST
People who recover from Covid-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms of the virus such as the South African variant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A new study has found that gene-editing techniques like CRISPR-Cas hold the power to rectify inherited retinal degenerative mutations, which are the primary cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.(ANI)
health

Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A team of researchers from China considers a pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A recent study revealed that individuals who regularly drink a humble measure of liquor are at a higher risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart pulsates in a strange rhythm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Consuming caffeinated coffee during the day helps to minimise reductions in attention and cognitive function, compared to decaffeinated coffee, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how eating habits could cause child obesity

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST
A study led by researchers of Baylor University revealed that the variety in the utilization of market-gained nourishments outside of a traditional diet routine can prove to be a reason for obesity in children, whether they do physical activities or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Premature birth can be reduced by treating fetus as patient: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:22 PM IST
A new study by scientists of the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) successfully proved the potential for reducing pre-term birth by treating a fetus as a patient with a new drug delivery system developed by ILIAS Biologics, Inc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Covid-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19 virus may awaken an antibody response that existed in humans prior to our current pandemic, meaning that we might already have some degree of pre-existing immunity to this virus, one of the study's authors said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, biryanis etc.(Pixabay)
Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, biryanis etc.(Pixabay)
health

Boost immunity with key nutrients found in pistachios

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:54 PM IST
American Pistachios Growers, a non-profit trade association, organized a Virtual Knowledge Session to talk about the immunity building properties in pistachios and also announce Luke Coutinho as its Lifestyle Ambassador in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch(Instagram/sophiechoudry/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • Want to improve your basic fitness or need sport-specific conditioning? Check out this ‘fun combo’ of Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala as they perform MOTR workout during pilates session at the gym. Read benefits of this exercise form inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty(Instagram)
health

Shilpa Shetty shares the perfect exercise, recipe to improve digestive health

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Fitness enthusiast, former Bollywood actor and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty often takes to her social media to share her workout routine and diet tips to help her fans get fitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP