News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers’ talks with Centre inconclusive at Vigyan Bhawan meeting and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:05 IST

Farmers’ talks with Centre inconclusive: Who said what at Vigyan Bhawan meeting

The meeting between the representatives of the protesting farmers’ organisations and the Union ministers on Thursday remained inconclusive, though both sides found silver lining after the seven-hour deliberation at Vigyan Bhawan. Read more

Old rivalries take back seat as six Jammu & Kashmir parties join hands to contest local polls

Saifuddin Shah, 70, and his family from Kakroosa village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara district have been staunch loyalists of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC). Read more

Malegaon blast case: Court asks MP Pragya Singh Thakur, other accused to appear on December 19

Four of the seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including Bharatiaya Janata Party lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur, failed to appear before a special court hearing the matter. Read more

Covid-19: Three former US presidents may take vaccine shot on camera

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scrutinising the data submitted by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE to grant the required approval for emergency use. Read more

Can’t get your hands on Sony PS5 in India yet? This might be the reason

Sony announced its next-generation gaming console the Sony PlayStation 5 last month. Shortly after that, that is around November 19, PS5 went on sale in the global markets except India. Read more

NASA shares video of the Sun created using pics captured for over 20 years. It’s mesmerising

A video of the Sun shared on Twitter has now won people over and chances are it’ll leave you mesmerised too. The clip is created using pictures captured for over two decades from ESA and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). Read more

Mouni Roy’s droolworthy look in a Rs 30k red ruffle saree is all you need to add the oomph factor on your next date night

They say there is a shade of red for every woman and television hottie Mouni Roy proved it rightly so with her latest smoking hot look in an organza red saree. Read more

Mulan movie review: A monumental misfire from Disney, the worst of its live-action remakes

Mulan finds a way to offend just about everyone. Are you a feminist? Prepare to be disappointed by the film’s simplistic idea of empowerment. Read more

Farmers decline food offered by govt at meeting, take their own lunch

Farmer leaders, who participated in a meeting with Union ministers on December 3, declined food offered by the government. They were seen distributing and eating food they had taken with themselves on paper plates. Watch here