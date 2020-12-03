e-paper
NASA shares video of the Sun created using pics captured for over 20 years. It's mesmerising

NASA shares video of the Sun created using pics captured for over 20 years. It’s mesmerising

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:20 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is a screenshot from the video shared by NASA.
The image is a screenshot from the video shared by NASA. (YouTube/NASA Goddard)
         

A video of the Sun shared on Twitter has now won people over and chances are it’ll leave you mesmerised too. The clip is created using pictures captured for over two decades from ESA and NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO).

The video was shared on the YouTube channel called NASA Goddard, dedicated to sharing information about the flight center by the same name. In the caption, they wrote that they shared the clip to commemorate 25th anniversary of SOHO, which was on December 2.

In the following lines, the organisation explained how the video shows the Sun releasing “bursts of material called coronal mass ejections.”

“Throughout the video, the Sun releases bursts of material called coronal mass ejections: fast-moving clouds of solar material that can trigger space weather effects on Earth — like auroras, communications problems, and even power outages — and for spacecraft in their path,” they wrote among other things.

Take a look at the video which is created using the images of the Sun captured from 1998 to 2020.

Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of comments from people.

“This is amazing!! Thank you for putting this video together. Fascinating and interesting, I am excited for this next solar cycle!!” wrote a YouTube user. “How can something so dangerous be so beautiful,” wondered another. “Beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

