News updates from Hindustan Times| Farooq may respond if govt reaches out, says Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 09:15 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farooq may respond if govt reaches out, says Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat

Dulat, who headed the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) from 1999 to 2000, met Abdullah on February 12 in an interaction that was cleared by the Union government.

Delhi’s first coronavirus patient recovers, will be monitored at home

The first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delhi was released on Saturday evening, officials of the Safdarjung Hospital said.

Telangana schools, theatres, marriage halls to be shut after new coronavirus case

Telangana government on Saturday ordered educational institutes, coaching centres, summer camps and movie theatres to shut down till the end of March after it reported the second case of coronavirus.

Chennai Super Kings takes cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s reported ousting from BCCI commentary panel

CSK took inspiration from the former cricketer’s ‘bits and pieces’ comment about all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja which caused quite a stir during the ICC World Cup 2019.

On Aamir Khan’s 55th birthday, Salman Khan had a special wish for Laal Singh Chaddha. See pic

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture of them together, Salman wrote: “Happy birthday Laal Singh Chaddha @aamir_khan”.

Is India doing enough to check community spread?

In a late night missive on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon directed chief minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote in the assembly on Monday

India faces a diabetes crisis. But you can avoid it

Although diabetes can run in families, this epidemic has increased far too fast to blame on genes. Fortunately, six simple changes in diet can make a huge difference