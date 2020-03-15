Delhi’s first coronavirus patient recovers, will be monitored at home

delhi

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 02:01 IST

The first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Delhi was released on Saturday evening, officials of the Safdarjung Hospital said.

The person, a 45-year-old businessman from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi, had thrown a birthday party for his son at a five-star hotel in Delhi before being isolated on March 1.

“The man who was the first one to test positive of COVID-19 has been released today. He is totally asymptomatic now. We have asked him and his family to still continue monitoring his condition at home. Our teams will also do a follow-up,” said a top official from Safdarjung hospital.

Delhi had six positive cases of coronavirus and on Saturday a seventh person was tested positive in the city.

“With the Mayur Vihar resident being released on Saturday and the death of the 68-year old woman on Friday, we now have four positive cases of COVID-19 who are residents of Delhi,” the official said.

Hospital authorities said that the seventh positive case of coronavirus which emerged in the national Capital on Saturday is not a resident of Delhi.

“The person, the seventh case in the city, arrived at Delhi. he is actually from Rajasthan. He was sent to the Manesar facility and now has been shifted to Safdarjung,” said another official on condition of anonymity.