News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR against makers of web series Tandav and all the latest news

FIR against makers of Tandav for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the makers of the newly released web series Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief , the Lucknow Police said. Read more

Brisbane Test: India need 324 to win after Siraj claims maiden Test five-for

Playing only this third Test match, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to give India a sniff in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Read more

Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits

Goa has become the new celebrity-favourite holiday destination and the latest couple to visit there are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Read more

Apple is being sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, here’s why

The company is also in the news for removing the Parler app that was apparently used for the recent US Capitol riots. Now, the iPhone maker is being sued for not removing an app that is claimed to be used for similar work – Telegram. Read more

Canadian reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens

Anwar Knight, a reporter with CTV News, Toronto skillfully reported whilst unexpectedly sliding downhill. The video of the incident is now amusing many. Read more

Delhi schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students; Sisodia inspects Covid protocols

After a long break, students reached their respective schools for practical lessons, counseling and doubt-clearing sessions. Watch here



