News updates from Hindustan Times: FIR against makers of web series Tandav and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
FIR against makers of Tandav for ‘hurting religious sentiments’
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the makers of the newly released web series Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief , the Lucknow Police said. Read more
Brisbane Test: India need 324 to win after Siraj claims maiden Test five-for
Playing only this third Test match, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up his maiden five-wicket haul to give India a sniff in the fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Read more
Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits
Goa has become the new celebrity-favourite holiday destination and the latest couple to visit there are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Read more
Apple is being sued for not removing Telegram from App Store, here’s why
The company is also in the news for removing the Parler app that was apparently used for the recent US Capitol riots. Now, the iPhone maker is being sued for not removing an app that is claimed to be used for similar work – Telegram. Read more
Canadian reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens
Anwar Knight, a reporter with CTV News, Toronto skillfully reported whilst unexpectedly sliding downhill. The video of the incident is now amusing many. Read more
Delhi schools reopen for Class 10, 12 students; Sisodia inspects Covid protocols
After a long break, students reached their respective schools for practical lessons, counseling and doubt-clearing sessions. Watch here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 people develop AEFI on second day of Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bengal
- The turnout rate dropped on Monday as Co-WIN glitches continued.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High level EC team on 3-day Assam visit to take stock of assembly polls
- The Election Commission team will hold meetings with the senior bureaucrats and police officers including state chief secretary and police chief to know about security arrangements.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Manipur journalists held for article, released after admitting to oversight
- The police claimed that the article openly endorsed revolutionary ideologies and activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Odisha professor seeks to donate house for construction of police statio
- In a letter to CM's private secretary, he offered to donate his three-room newly constructed house in Balitutha village of coastal Jagatsinghpur district to Odisha police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: SC panel to begin work on farm laws on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan sign pact to give skilled workers access to Japanese jobs
- Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla and Japan’s ambassador Satoshi Suzuki signed the memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav makers say sorry after a torrent of criticism over web series
- The controversy around 'Tandav' has triggered demands that the government quickly enact a law to regulate content on OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws to begin work on January 19
- On January 12, after two days of deliberation, the Supreme Court had suspended the pro-reforms farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, French Rafale jets set to take part in war games in Rajasthan
- The exercise has been codenamed 'Desert Knight 21'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
- Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox