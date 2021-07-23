News updates from Hindustan Times: Flood water starts receding in Maharashtra Chiplun and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Flood in Maharashtra’s Chiplun: Water starts receding, rescue ops continue

Water started receding in most parts of Chiplun in Ratnagiri on Friday after rain wreaked havoc, even as rescue operations were started in the Konkan town of Maharashtra.

TMC MP suspended from Rajya Sabha for tearing minister’s papers

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Santanu Sen was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for “unruly and unbecoming behaviour” a day after he snatched papers from information technology minister Ashwani Vaishnaw while he was reading a statement on the alleged use of Israeli software Pegasus to potentially target politicians, activists and journalists.

Covid-19 patient dies days after high court's nod to sperm collection

A 32-year-old Covid-19 patient in Gujarat's Vadodara has died days after the high court allowed a city hospital to collect his sperms following his wife's petition saying she wanted to bear his child artificially. "

Cold war ends as CM Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu meet, sip tea together

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met Navjot Singh Sidhu at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh ahead of a ceremony to appoint the cricketer-turned-politician as the chief of the Congress' state unit, signalling a thaw in the relationship between the two leaders.

Vikrant Massey recalls lying about dating 'pretty girls' because he was 'absolutely unattractive' as a schoolkid

Vikrant Massey has recalled spreading rumours about dating girls who wouldn't give him the time of day, and eventually being confronted by one of them. Vikrant recently appeared in the Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, and then in 14 Phere, which debuted on ZEE5 on Friday.

Rubina Dilaik in ₹2k crochet bralette and lace shorts keeps it casual and chic

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is cooking up a storm on social media with her latest craftcore look, and we are swooning. The star slipped into a crochet ensemble for a recent photoshoot and proved why this hand-knit essential is the go-to for warm sunny days when you want to keep things casual and fun.

Watch: Rio de Janeiro lights up 2016 Olympic flame as 2020 Games begin

Rio de Janeiro re-lighted the 2016 Olympic flame as the 2020 Games began. The flame will burn throughout the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes was seen carrying the torch. In 2016, Rio de Janeiro was the host city for the Olympics. Tokyo is hosting the 2020 Olympics.

