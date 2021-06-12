News updates from HT: G7 leaders to sign Carbis Bay Declaration to prevent pandemic in 100 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

G7 leaders to sign Carbis Bay Declaration to prevent pandemic in 100 days. All you need to know

The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are on Saturday expected to sign the ‘Carbis Bay Declaration’, a landmark global health declaration aimed at preventing future pandemics, according to a Downing Street statement. Read more

Villagers in UP's Shuklapur pray to 'Corona Mata' to fend off Covid-19 threat

Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Shuklapur village are now praying to 'Corona Mata', a new goddess in the pantheon of their faith, to fend off the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat that has plagued India and the world for the past one and a half years, in the hopes that divine intervention saves them from the deadly virus, reported news agency Reuters. Read more

Mayawati reacts to SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab, calls it a 'historic step'

Lauding the new tie-up between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati said Dalits, farmers, youth and women are suffering the most under the Congress rule in Punjab. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi harshly criticises PM Modi over handling of Covid crisis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of putting politics and propaganda ahead of Indian’s wellbeing, as she launched a series of attacks against the government over its handling of the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

'That also adds depth to your batting': Virender Sehwag picks India's bowling combination for WTC final against NZ

Team India have a lot of pondering to do regarding the bowling combination they are going to play in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Read more

Indian Idol 12: Watch 8-year-old Aditya Narayan revealed his dream of becoming a popular singer

A new video of Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan from his days as a child artist has surfaced online. The video, said to be shot when he was just eight years old, features Aditya talking about his dreams and aspirations. The singer-actor is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan. Read more

Sonam Kapoor in ₹1 lakh floral crop blouse and skirt looks divine, see new pics

Miranda Priestly once said, “Florals? For Spring. Groundbreaking.” If you know this particular quote, then you are probably a fan of the iconic film, The Devil Wears Prada. And it seems Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, the OG fashionista of the film industry, is taking the words to heart. Read more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) is coming soon; from launch date to call for ban, here’s everything we know so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date in India has become the hottest topic for youngsters on social media. Every small detail or rumour is finely dissected, discussed threadbare, or even calculated, to come up with the answer. Some attempts have been quite bizarre, to say the least. Read more

#MemeTheFamilyMan trends on Twitter, people share hilarious posts

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime’s The Family Man 2 is creating a buzz among people. The show has also received tons of appreciation from critiques. Read more

