A devotee cheers while standing near an idol of 'Corona Mata' (Mother Corona), amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, at a temple in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, India June 11, 2021, in this still image taken from video.(ANI / REUTERS TV/ VIA REUTERS)
Villagers in UP's Shuklapur pray to 'Corona Mata' to fend off Covid-19 threat

Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Shuklapur have started praying to a local deity, 'Corona Mata' or 'Goddess Corona' in the hopes of a divine intervention against the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 03:59 PM IST

Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Shuklapur village are now praying to 'Corona Mata', a new goddess in the pantheon of their faith, to fend off the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat that has plagued India and the world for the past one and a half years, in the hopes that divine intervention saves them from the deadly virus, reported news agency Reuters. The villagers reportedly placed the idol of their "Corona Mata" at a local shrine this week, and are offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow temple on a daily basis.

The Shuklapur village, in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, saw a fatal second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, with a high death toll during its peak. Although the Covid-19 cases have not completely subsided in the district, there has been a sharp drop in the number of cases, Reuters reported, likely a result of the ebbing second wave of the pandemic.

Villagers at Shuklapur, though, seem faithful enough to their deity, solemnly hoping that blessings from 'Corona Mata' will bring the village some relief. Photos posted by the news agency showed devotees cheering as they stood near the statue of the goddess 'Corona Mata', her idol placed before the bright yellow shrine at the makeshift temple in Pratapgarh. "Maybe with her blessings the villagers, our village, and everyone else get some relief," one villager, who gave her name as Sangeeta, told Reuters.

India was hit hard by a surge of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in April and May but there are signs the worst could be over. The country reported 84,332 new cases on Saturday, the fifth consecutive day that the single-day spike remained below the one-lakh mark and the lowest daily Covid-19 count in more than two months, according to data put up by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

