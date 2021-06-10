Uttar Pradesh vaccinates more than 5 million people in 18-45 age group

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the state has crossed the five million-mark in the 18-44 years category and claimed that it is the first state to vaccinate the most number of youth, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Uttar Pradesh said that under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Mission June’, it has been raining vaccines. The state government has said that it administered 391,449 vaccines on June 9.

“Right now we are administering around 4 lakh doses every day, it should be increased to around 5 to 6 lakhs within the next two-three days. The target is to expand the daily dose capacity to 10-12 lakh by July. To meet the new target, intensify the number of vaccinators by giving training to the nursing students amongst others,” the government said in a release.

The state said that it has vaccinated 21.5 million people so far out of which 17.86 million people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 3.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.

In June, the government is also planning to inoculate street vendors, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, bus drivers and conductors will be vaccinated at special centres set up in each district from June 14 under Mission June programme.

The government release also said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked authorities to increase threefold and take it to 10 lakh doses per day in July. He also highlighted that to achieve this target the state requires 100,000 more healthcare professionals and has asked nursing students to prepare for this purpose.