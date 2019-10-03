News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Happy and excited’, says Aaditya Thackeray as he files nomination and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assembly elections 2019: ‘Happy and excited’, says Aaditya Thackeray as he files nomination from Worli

Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers turned up in a show of support for their leader Aaditya Thackeray as he led a roadshow on his way to file his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Ex-finance minister P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court for bail in INX Media case, seeks urgent hearing

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been in Tihar jail for four weeks, moved the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek bail in the CBI’s INX Media group case and requested the court to schedule an early hearing.

At Vande Bharat launch on Delhi-Katra route, Amit Shah sets a 10-year target

The government’s decision to scrap Article 370 that extended special status to Jammu and Kashmir will help eliminate terrorism and the ideologies that have spawned terror from the state, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Delhi Police conduct raids after alert over potential terror strikes: Report

The special cell of Delhi Police is searching several locations in the Capital over inputs of likely terror strikes, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar as sari-clad Laxmmi is here to shock and awe you this Navratri, see pic

Laxmmi Bomb is exactly what the title suggests – a firecracker that will shock and awe. On Navratri, Akshay Kumar shared the first look as Laxmmi from the Raghava Lawrence film Laxmmi Bomb and this is the most we have seen the actor straying from his comfort zone in the recent past.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal achieve historic first, break 5 records with triple century opening stand

Mayank Agarwal slammed his maiden Test ton on day 2 of the first Test against South Africa on Thursday at Visakhapatnam. Mayank joined his partner Rohit Sharma, who had struck his maiden Test ton as an opener on Wednesday as India continued to pile on the misery of the South Africans. With Mayank’s century, the newly-formed Indian opening pair became a part of history.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa postpones Ballari bifurcation decision after threats from within party

Ballari district once again become a thorn in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s side forcing him to postpone decision on plea to bifurcate the district after leaders within his own party threatened to rebel.

Five years of Swachh Bharat: India still needs a policy that promotes toilet use | Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 said rural India has declared itself defecation-free. In the past four years, India has built 100 million toilets in about 0.6 million villages, and another 6.3 million in its cities. The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is now in its second phase, and there will be a new set of challenges that it needs to tackle for its long-term sustainability.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:50 IST