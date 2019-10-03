Delhi Police conduct raids after alert over potential terror strikes: Report

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:22 IST

The special cell of Delhi Police is searching several locations in the Capital over inputs of likely terror strikes, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

Delhi Police had sounded an alert on Wednesday after getting information from central intelligence agencies that some Kashmiri insurgents could carry out terror strikes in the city during the festival season.

The deputy commissioners of police (DCP) of all 15 districts have been directed to step up security at vital installations and ensure maximum mobility of police personnel on streets to avoid any such terror strikes.

An official said that anti-terrorist measures at railway and Metro stations and places with high footfall such as markets and malls have been intensified. Footage of CCTV cameras was being examined to monitor suspicious activities, the official added.

Guesthouses, hotels and paying guest accommodations are also being checked to find suspects. Tenants and employees, who recently came to the city, were also being verified.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 10:45 IST