News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain, snow in western Himalayan region for next few days and all the latest news

Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD

Scattered rain or snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region on March 9. A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh, several other projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing. Read more

Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday will hear the anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case along with Disha Ravi. Read more

Petrol, diesel prices likely to inch higher as Brent hits $70

Oil soared past $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year after an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility, stoking fears that it will feed through to fuel prices in India and complicate the central bank’s plan to tame inflation and spur growth. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, his uncle Randhir Kapoor has confirmed. While Randhir does now know what exactly has happened to his nephew, he added he is unsure if he has Covid-19. Read more

Wildlife adventurer traverses massive lava lake, creates record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share about such records which are both fascinating and scary, in equal parts. Read more

'In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly hails 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant, calls him a 'match-winner'

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, has expressed his likeness towards Rishabh Pant, calling the young wicketkeeper-batsman a game-changer. Read more

Watch| Kolkata: 9 killed in fire; Mamata Banerjee visits site, announces ex-gratia