News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain, snow in western Himalayan region for next few days and all the latest news

Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD
Scattered rain or snowfall is likely over the Western Himalayan region on March 9. A Western Disturbance is lying as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh, several other projects today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing. Read more
Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
A Delhi court on Tuesday will hear the anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case along with Disha Ravi. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices likely to inch higher as Brent hits $70
Oil soared past $70 a barrel for the first time in more than a year after an attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility, stoking fears that it will feed through to fuel prices in India and complicate the central bank’s plan to tame inflation and spur growth. Read more
Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, his uncle Randhir Kapoor has confirmed. While Randhir does now know what exactly has happened to his nephew, he added he is unsure if he has Covid-19. Read more
Wildlife adventurer traverses massive lava lake, creates record. Watch
Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share about such records which are both fascinating and scary, in equal parts. Read more
'In my time, we had Sehwag, Yuvraj, Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly hails 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant, calls him a 'match-winner'
Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, has expressed his likeness towards Rishabh Pant, calling the young wicketkeeper-batsman a game-changer. Read more
Watch| Kolkata: 9 killed in fire; Mamata Banerjee visits site, announces ex-gratia
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
