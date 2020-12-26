e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD says rainfall, snowfall likely in north Indian states towards end of the year and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 16:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over northern parts of India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
The India Meteorological Department has forecast that widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over northern parts of India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain in northern states, cold wave conditions likely during year-end

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over northern parts of India in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Read More

Start of a golden chapter: Nadda after PM Modi launches PMJAY SEHAT scheme for J-K residents

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda said on Saturday the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir was the start of a “golden chapter” for the residents of the Union territory. Read More

From goods trade to travel norms: Key points of post-Brexit trade deal

After months of negotiation and deliberation, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed upon a post-Brexit trade deal. Read More

India vs Australia: ‘Should have got an opportunity couple of years back’, Ajit Agarkar praises Shubman Gill’s heroics on debut

Under the leadership of stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India dominated the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. After losing the toss, India bundled up the hosts for 195. Read More

‘Monolith’ appears in San Francisco, this time with a gingerbread twist

Unless you stay far away from the Internet, there’s a high possibility that you may have heard about the monoliths making headlines across the world. From Utah to Romania, these shiny metal objects appeared at random places. There is a latest addition to that list but this time with a Christmas twist. Read More

Salman Khan puts up a special message for fans outside his residence, ahead of his birthday. Watch

Every year, hordes of fans flock to Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai on his birthday, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. This year, he put up a notice for them outside his building. Read More

‘Some farmers misguided by their political masters’: Javadekar attacks oppn

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that ‘some’ agitating farmers were misguided by their ‘political masters’. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country. The union environment minister also hit out at Congress’ Rahul Gandhi for his criticism over farm laws. Watch

