News updates from Hindustan Times: IMD says Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rainfall today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 09:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD

After a hot and humid day, Delhi is likely to get relief from the heat with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected on Sunday. Also, gusty winds are likely to keep the weather pleasant throughout the day, said officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Jammu-Srinagar national highway to be thrown open for fresh traffic

Following an improvement in weather conditions and progress in restoration works, the 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway is likely to be thrown open to fresh traffic on Sunday enabling supply of essentials to the valley. Read more

Top union ministry officials review management of Covid-19 in UTs

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday jointly reviewed the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country’s union territories (UTs). Read more

Donald Trump’s intel chief ends election security briefings on Capitol Hill

The nation’s top intelligence official has informed Congress that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings on Capitol Hill, a move that raised concern among lawmakers Saturday about the public’s right to know about foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election. Read more

‘MS Dhoni was not able to finish off games the way he used to earlier’: RP Singh on what led to MSD’s retirement

Former India fast bowler RP Singh, one of MS Dhoni’s closest friends in the cricketing circuit believes the postponement of the T20 World Cup to 2022 has played a role in the former India captain’s decision to retire from international cricket. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says top actor tried to silence her because she knows ‘secrets’ about his drug overdose

Actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that a ‘top star’ had a drug overdose and tried to get her jailed because she knows secrets about him. In an interview to Republic TV, Kangana said that she was witness to drug consumption on the sets of the star’s film. Read more

Love the highly relatable ‘mother with sign’ Instagram page? Here’s how it all started

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then you may have seen a post or two by Poonam Sapra, who is more popularly known by her Instagram alias ‘mother with sign’. Read more

The lessons learnt while suiting up for Zoom

“There are days when I change from one set of PJs to another, and then there are days when I put on jeans because I’ve missed being in them,” laughs celebrity stylist Saanchi Gilani when asked about her preferred attire to wear months after being in lockdown. Read more

Watch| CU Soon: Director Mahesh Narayanan on the new wave of Malayalam cinema

CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan talks to Hindustan Times about coming up with innovative techniques to shoot his lockdown thriller on phone and computer screens, and why Kerala is the hotspot for the best Indian films being made right now. Watch here