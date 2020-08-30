Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD

delhi

After a hot and humid day, Delhi is likely to get relief from the heat with light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected on Sunday. Also, gusty winds are likely to keep the weather pleasant throughout the day, said officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Scientists at IMD said that gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to blow over Delhi, which may also bring the mercury down.

“The monsoon trough is passing through Delhi, which is expected to result in light to moderate showers in several parts of the city. Light rain is expected even on Monday. However, a good spell of rainfall is expected to hit Delhi between September 1 and 2 when the trough will be close to the northern region,” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Saturday, the day temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. This was despite Delhi receiving moderate rainfall on Friday. The night temperature was 24.8 degrees C, two notches below normal.

Scientists said that the heat and a sense of discomfort was felt mainly because of high humidity levels and bright sun in absence of cloud cover. The night was, however, cooler with the trough moving closer that brought good winds.

As per the forecast for Sunday, the good winds and rain are likely to keep the day (maximum) and night (minimum) temperatures around 33 and 25 degrees C, respectively.

According to IMD officials, with incessant rains in the last one week in the city, August has been recorded as the second wettest in 12 years.