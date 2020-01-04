News updates from Hindustan Times| In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks and all the latest news at this hour
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:09 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks
President Donald Trump on Friday called Iran’s Qasem Soleimani the world’s “number-one terrorist”, who had a hand in plots across the world from New Delhi to London. Read more here.
Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law
Union home ministry is yet to frame rules to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). The law which sparked nationwide protests was cleared by Parliament on December 11. Read more here.
India vs Sri Lanka: No posters, banners allowed during IND vs SL 1st T20 in Guwahati
Posters, banners and message boards will not be allowed inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Sunday’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Read more here.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ beach vacation is all about friends and family, see inside pics
Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared adorable pictures from her family vacation and also wrote an emotional note for the quality time she is getting to spend with her family. Read more here.
Acrimony between Bengal Guv Dhankhar, TMC govt resumes over consent to bills
The cold war between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government resumed on Friday after a brief lull when the governor once again refused to give his consent to the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019. Read more here.
Opinion| Jayapal is an opportunity for India, not a challenge
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s criticism of the restrictions in Kashmir has angered many Indians who had perhaps expected her to give India a pass as the country of her birth. Read more here.