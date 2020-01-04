News updates from Hindustan Times| In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 09:09 IST

In building case against Soleimani, Trump cites New Delhi, London attacks

President Donald Trump on Friday called Iran’s Qasem Soleimani the world’s “number-one terrorist”, who had a hand in plots across the world from New Delhi to London. Read more here.

Why MHA is finding it ‘difficult’ to frame rules to implement citizenship law

Union home ministry is yet to frame rules to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). The law which sparked nationwide protests was cleared by Parliament on December 11. Read more here.

India vs Sri Lanka: No posters, banners allowed during IND vs SL 1st T20 in Guwahati

Posters, banners and message boards will not be allowed inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Sunday’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Read more here.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ beach vacation is all about friends and family, see inside pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared adorable pictures from her family vacation and also wrote an emotional note for the quality time she is getting to spend with her family. Read more here.

Acrimony between Bengal Guv Dhankhar, TMC govt resumes over consent to bills

The cold war between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government resumed on Friday after a brief lull when the governor once again refused to give his consent to the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019. Read more here.

Opinion| Jayapal is an opportunity for India, not a challenge

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s criticism of the restrictions in Kashmir has angered many Indians who had perhaps expected her to give India a pass as the country of her birth. Read more here.