Acrimony between Bengal Guv Dhankhar, TMC govt resumes over consent to bills

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 01:42 IST

The cold war between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government resumed on Friday after a brief lull when the governor once again refused to give his consent to the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and the West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill 2019. Both were sent to Raj Bhawan in September 2019.

Dhankhar did not clear the bills twice, saying the government did not provide the inputs he sought for some clarifications. On Friday, a statement issued by Raj Bhawan cited the same reason.

Dhankhar earlier said that he wanted to know the monetary implication of the bill on commission for SCs and STs and whether a part of the text was changed in the originally drafted bill on prevention of lynching. The latter issue was raised by Congress and Left legislators who complained to Dhankhar.

“This is not the first time he (Dhankhar) has done this. Only the state assembly has the power to withdraw the bills. He cannot do it. We hope good sense will prevail on him,” said state parliamentary affairs minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

The statement issued by Raj Bhawan on Friday evening said the governor gave his consent to the The Hindi University, West Bengal, Bill 2019 and the West Bengal Lifts, Escalators and Travelators Bill, 2019. The statement mentioned that the governor had some queries on these bills too and the governor’s office collected the information when it was not provided by the government.

“For the other two Bills that are pending consideration of the governor further headway can be made only after inputs are made available by the state government and the state legislature, as such inputs are exclusively with them as regards the issues raised,” the statement said. It added that attention of the government and the assembly had been drawn towards the issue several times and at several levels.

“We are aware that he wanted certain information from the government,” said Chatterjee but did not clarify why the same was not provided to the governor.