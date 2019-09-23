News updates from Hindustan Times: In Houston, PM Modi seeks standing ovation for MPs who scrapped Article 370 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 08:44 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Howdy, Modi!’: PM Narendra Modi seeks standing ovation for MPs who scrapped Article 370, gets it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lawmakers in the Indian Parliament deserved a standing ovation for abrogating Article 370 while making it clear that his government was ready to make possible what seemed impossible.

Read full story here.

‘Howdy, Modi!’ | ‘Abki baar, Trump sarkar’: PM Modi cheers for Donald Trump in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with US President standing by his side, cheered for Donald Trump’s re-election at the mega Houston address.

Read full story here.

‘No plans to revise fiscal deficit target now’: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said India had no plans to revise the fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal and a decision would be taken before the annual Budget.

Read full story here.

Emmys 2019 LIVE: Peter Dinklage wins best supporting actor for GOT

It’s television’s biggest night of the year and the stars have all arrived for the Emmy Awards 2019 in Los Angeles. There are stars aplenty but no ringmaster for the three-hour show. However, it could go just as smoothly as February’s no-host Oscars, fingers crossed.

Follow live updates here.

India vs South Africa: ‘Exactly what we wanted,’ Virat Kohli insists team will follow template of batting first going into World T20

His decision may have backfired but India captain Virat Kohli made it clear that his team won’t deviate from the template of opting to bat first rather than chase on flat decks, going into next year’s World T20 in Australia.

Read full story here.

Opinion| The battle for a disease-free India

Our people are our greatest strength. India cannot realise its demographic dividend without its citizens being healthy. This government believes in realising the full potential of our people, and, so, has made health a national priority.

Read full piece here.

Oil gains as report points to slow return of lost Saudi output

Oil rose sharply in early Monday trading in Asia following a report that full repairs to Saudi oil fields hit by a drone attack earlier this month may take many months.

Read full story here.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 08:44 IST