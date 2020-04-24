News updates from Hindustan Times: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list and all the latest news

In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list

Chief ministers, especially of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states, are likely to seek inter-state transport for migrant labourers, an increase in their borrowing capacity and go head for offering work for food when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with them via video-conferencing on Monday.

India sees biggest Covid-19 spike in 24 hours with 1,752 cases, 37 deaths

In its biggest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, India on Friday reported 1,752 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total to 23,452. The number of deaths rose to 723 with 37 more people dying from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, Mumbai and Kolkata are big worries

The Centre is leaning towards a calibrated exit from the Covid-19 national lockdown beginning May 3 that would strike a balance between ensuring the pandemic doesn't flare-up and easing restrictions in order to revive the economy.

Australia backs India’s call for WHO reform post Covid-19 crisis, says envoy-designate

Australia supports India's call for the reform of the World Health Organization (WHO) once the world has overcome the Coronavirus crisis as part of efforts to shape the post Covid-19 global order, Australian high commissioner-designate Barry O'Farrell said on Friday.

How to download and send Ramadan WhatsApp Stickers

Although majority of us are at homes during the Covid-19 lockdown, some of us are celebrating the auspicious Ramadan festival. And WhatsApp Stickers can be the perfect way to wish each other.

Defending Jacob review: Chris Evans escapes from under the shadow of Marvel in new Apple TV thriller

Chris Evans and his beard star in Defending Jacob, the Apple TV+ original series, about the implosion of a small family after their teenaged son is accused of killing a schoolmate.

Tweeple share their cooking-fails to cheer up 9-year-old who messed up her dish. Thread is a must read

For anyone who loves to cook or bake, the most heartbreaking thing is when what you made doesn't turn out the way you expected it to. That's what happened with this young girl who tried but messed up her dish while baking it.

Book hoarder’s paradise: Why do we stock up on books only to read them at leisure?

If an individual were to calculate their cash inflow and outflow by means of a balance sheet at the end of every financial year, book hoarders are one of the few spendthrift names that would definitely get a mention in what could be a list of defaulters.

Rajnath Singh interacts with top commanders of Armed forces: Key points

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to top commanders of the Armed forces to review operational preparedness. The minister was apprised about the situation at the borders. Singh met the Armed forces to ensure that India's adversaries do not get any opportunity to exploit the current situation arising due to Covid-19. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs were part of the meeting.