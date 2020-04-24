Tweeple share their cooking-fails to cheer up 9-year-old who messed up her dish. Thread is a must read

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:16 IST

For anyone who loves to cook or bake, the most heartbreaking thing is when what you made doesn’t turn out the way you expected it to. That’s what happened with this young girl who tried but messed up her dish while baking it. So, her mother did something wonderful to cheer her up. She turned to Twitter and asked people to share their fails to let her daughter know these things happen to everyone. Twitter obliged and how. The tweet is full of people’s kitchen fails and these supportive tweets are bound to put a smile on your face.

It all started when author and mum of four, Shannon Hale, tweeted about her daughter. “My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now” she posted.

She then asked if others can share their similar experiences. “Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up?” she added.

My 9yo is in tears because she tried to bake something new and messed up. She thinks this means she can’t be a baker now. Would any bakers out there care to share times you messed up? — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

Tweeple were all for cheering the nine-year-old and shared their kitchen fails as replies. Hale’s tweet has collected over 10,900 likes and more than 600 retweets with people not only sharing their experiences but also pictures of their #fails.

“Oh my god... I don’t have any pics on me, but tell her I used to OWN a bakery, and still would occasionally mess things up. Including whole cakes, and whole trays of macaron shells. It happens!” a Twitter user wrote.

This Twitter user explained how mistakes are all good. “I mess stuff up ALLLLL the time! Only way to teach yourself to bake is to mess up along the way,” she wrote.

Another explained how the effort doesn’t always go waste. “I once used apple cider vinegar instead of apple cider in a gingerbread cake. It was awful but my chickens ate it,” she tweeted.

Several other posted pictures to show how they goofed up and was still OK.

I write cookbooks and yesterday I forgot the baking powder and soda in my cake pic.twitter.com/imQ9C78mdD — Julie Van Rosendaal (@dinnerwithjulie) April 20, 2020

The very first loaf was from five months ago. The second picture was from last week. It gets better pic.twitter.com/d54iVpx3TQ — Dan Santat 😷 (@dsantat) April 19, 2020

Last week, inspiration vs reality 🤗 pic.twitter.com/60GcSkhwnF — emery lord (@emerylord) April 19, 2020

Look at this beautiful birthday cake my son made my wife today. Things can be delicious even if messy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xs2JIzoAmN — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) April 19, 2020

My friend is in her 30s and tried to make chocolate chip cookies for the first time the other day. This was the result. pic.twitter.com/mAXvjvGUUg — Callie! (@TheSuperCallie) April 19, 2020

All the replies really did help the nine-year-old.

My 9yo and I are reading these replies and laughing while crying. Thank you!!! She feels so much better. https://t.co/1MdtdKtTUA — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) April 19, 2020

We sure hope this young girl tries her hand at baking again soon.