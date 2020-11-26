News updates from Hindustan Times: India tackling terror with new policy and process, says PM Narendra Modi and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 17:01 IST

India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi

India is tackling terror attacks with new policy and process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on Thursday—the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack in 2008 that left 174 people dead—in an oblique reference to the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 air strikes in Pakistan that demonstrated India’s hardened military stance to the world. Read more

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel

Hafiz Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder sanctioned by the UN Security Council, is not serving time in jail but at his Johar Town house in Lahore from where he runs the terror group, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more

3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team

A month after three leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned citing Mehbooba Mufti’s “actions and undesirable utterances”, three more have quit the party. Daman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned from the party, which they said has become the “second fiddle” to the National Conference. Read more

How Donald Trump compares to other US presidents on pardons and commutations

Trump is expected to use his clemency power to pardon or commute the sentences of his allies before leaving the office, however, the outgoing commander-in-chief has used the power less frequently than any other president in modern history. Read more

‘Wounds may have healed, but scars remain’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay tribute to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

One of the most heinous terrorist attacks in India took place on November 26th, 2008. Several terrorists launched attacks in Mumbai which led to the death of 166 people while injuring over 300. The reign of terror lasted for four days as security personnel fought hard to save the lives of people. Read more

Anushka Sharma shows the custom made jewellery gifted to her by Sabyasachi and it has a Virat Kohli connect. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma got the prettiest gift from fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The happy mommy-to-be took to Instagram Stories to share it with her fans. Read more

Cook turkey and cornbread like Kamala Harris this Thanksgiving

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came through to save us some trouble and time with very handy tips for this festive season. The US attorney took to her Instagram and Twitter to share multiple posts to give a step-by-step guide for her family’s cornbread dressing recipe. Read more

Watch | ‘We demand justice’: Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary