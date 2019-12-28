News updates from Hindustan Times| India-US yearender: Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 12:54 IST

India-US yearender: Howdy Modi dominated narrative, not the outcome | Opinion

It was a year when trade tensions between India and the United States came to a head. And it was also a year President Donald Trump stoked India’s sensitivity on the Kashmir issue with his repeated offers to mediate, and it was also a year that ended with testy showdown precipitated by a lawmaker of Indian descent.

‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have twice the impact the Centre’s demonetisation step in November 2016 had on the country.

BJP minister asks ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’. The poll strategist responds

Union Minister Hardeep Puri, answering a question on Friday, appeared to give the impression that he did not know about poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who also doubles up as JD(U) vice president. The BJP is running a coalition government in Bihar with the JD(U).

Delhi Police constable shoots himself dead

A 33-year-old constable of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol while on duty at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan early on Saturday, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the constable killed himself over a family dispute.

UP cop tells protesters during citizenship law violence to ‘go to Pakistan’

A controversy erupted in Meerut after a widely circulated video showed a police officer advising a group of Muslims to go to Pakistan. In the video, superintendent of police (City) Akhilesh Narayan Singh was heard threatening to ruin the career of the group. The footage was purportedly of the anti-CAA protests that turned violent in Meerut on December 20.

Best Hindi films of 2019: Gully Boy to Article 15, films that made us pause for thought

2019 was the year of Kabir Singh and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. It was the year when the highest grossers and highest-rated films rarely intersected; one of its biggest hits was also its most divisive, calling in question not just our cinema but where we stand as a society.

MSK Prasad’s replacement to be named soon as Ganguly confirms two changes in India selection committee

There will be no wholesale changes in the senior Indian selection committee with three members of the current committee set to continue for another year, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “Only two selectors need to be named,” Ganguly confirmed to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

