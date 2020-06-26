News updates from Hindustan Times: ITBP chief visits 10,000-bed Covid-19 centre, says will deal with any challenge and all the latest news

ITBP chief visits India’s largest Covid 19 care centre with 10,000 beds, says force will deal with any challenge

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief S S Deswal on Friday said that the force was prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges in its service to the nation, while on a visit to country’s largest Covid care centre erected on the premises of a religious organisation in south Delhi. Read more

Bhutan says flow of river waters to Assam disrupted by heavy rains

Bhutan on Friday said the supply of river water to Assam has been disrupted because irrigation channels have been affected by heavy monsoon rains, dismissing reports that the flow of water had been deliberately stopped. Read more

Safe and stylish: Anti-coronavirus fabric launched to fight Covid-19 spread

Every Indian is familiar with the famous ‘90s catchphrase, ‘coming home to Siyaram’s’, the textile brand that was most well-known for suiting up Indian men long before high-street and high-end brands took over the fashion scene. Read more

‘Why were 20 soldiers killed if China hasn’t occupied our land?’: Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the Ladakh faceoff with China. She questioned PM Modi for contradicting Defence Minister and Foreign Minister on the Chinese incursions. Read more

Harsh Goenka’s talks about ‘Wall of Gratitude’ that honours Corona Warriors

Harsh Goenka has spoken to Humans of Bombay about the ‘Wall of Gratitude’ that honours Corona Warriors and the post has won praise from a lot of people. Read more

Xiaomi covers its branding with ‘Made in India’ banners

Xiaomi has started covering the branding of its retail store in India with ‘Made in India’ banners. The company, per reports, has also asked the employees at its retail stores to not wear uniforms fearing miscreants might try to damage the stores or attack employees amid the growing anti-China sentiment in the country. Read more