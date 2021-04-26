News updates from HT: Jammu man breathing life in poor Covid patients with free oxygen and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jammu man breathing life in poor Covid patients with free oxygen

A gas manufacturer in Jammu is providing free oxygen to poor Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir at a time when its shortage has led to loss of lives across states and engendered a healthcare crisis in the country, grappling with the highly virulent second wave of Covid- 19, resulting in a record number of new patients being reported daily. Read more

DGCA extends fare cap on domestic flights, operations at 80% of pre-Covid level

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday extended the capping of fares on domestic flights till May 31 and limited capacity at 80% of pre-pandemic levels due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Read more

1 Covid patient can infect 406 if physical distancing measures are not followed, says govt

Inability to follow proper physical distancing measures can result in one person infecting 406 people with the SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the coronavirus disease, in the span of just 30 days, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday. Read more

'Give him a PAT on the back'; Jaffer asks KKR to give Cummins 'a night off', Kaneria asks IPL players to also contribute

Australian speedster Pat Cummins decided to donate $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund to India's fight against Covid-19. The gesture by the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer has been lauded by many Indian people. Read more

Sonu Sood, who recently recovered from Covid-19, poses for pic with flight attendant at Mumbai airport. Watch

Two days after he was tested negative for Covid-19, Sonu Sood was seen making his way to the Mumbai airport. The actor, who has been a good samaritan for several people during the pandemic, was seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a pair of jeans for his flight. Read more

Oxygen shortage amid Covid storm: Modi Govt takes 7 steps to ease crisis