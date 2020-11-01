News updates from Hindustan Times: Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:15 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt

A day after the Jharkhand police booked state BJP president Deepak Prakash for sedition and other charges, the leader on Sunday challenged the government to arrest him, stressing that he will not retract from his stand.Two days back in Dumka, Prakash had said that the incumbent government, led by Hemant Soren, would be unseated within two months and the next government would have a BJP chief minister.

India rejects Pakistan’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi

India on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s move of granting provisional-provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan. In a strongly worded reply, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Anurag Srivastava said “the area of so-called Gilgit-Baltistan” are an integral part of India.

Another stimulus package in the offing? Finance secretary responds

Citing the robust Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for two months in a row, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey stressed that the Indian economy is on the rapid recovery path. The finance secretary stressed that the government is quite open and as and when any intervention or stimulus is needed, it will be done.

UK PM calls in army to roll out tests as lockdown looms

As England goes into Lockdown 2 from Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called in the army to help with rolling out a massive testing programme across the UK and believes that there is “realistic hope” of a vaccine for Covid-19 in the first quarter of 2021.

IPL 2020: ‘Always nice to try and get a smile from dear old MS Dhoni’ - Danny Morrison explains why he asked MSD about IPL future

The start of Chennai Super Kings’ match against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday had a viral moment - at the toss itself, commentator Danny Morrison asked CSK captain MS Dhoni the question everyone had been waiting to ask him - will he be playing for CSK in the IPL in the future? “Could this be your final game in yellow?” Morrison had asked. “Definitely not,” Dhoni had replied emphatically.

Microsoft Teams gets a massive update, adds numerous new features

Microsoft recently brought a massive change to its Teams video collaboration service. There were changes and improvements both in terms of features and cosmetics. These deal with meetings, calling, chat and collaboration along with the introduction of a a new section called “App spotlight”.

Inside Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu wedding reception: Newlyweds burst into laughter as they raise a toast

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is now married to interior design entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on Friday. Now, a picture from their wedding reception has surfaced online and it shows the newlyweds in unconventional outfits.

Will Smith shares video of something eerie coming out of man’s mouth. Watch to find out what

American actor Will Smith is known for sharing entertaining and compelling content on his social media accounts. These posts often make netizens laugh and sometimes leave them feeling a little baffled. This video shared by Smith, which shows Prehistoric Pets’ founder Jay Brewer, may evoke the latter mentioned emotion of confusion within you. And, possibly a whole lot of creeps.

