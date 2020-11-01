Will Smith shares video of something eerie coming out of man’s mouth. Watch to find out what

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:26 IST

American actor Will Smith is known for sharing entertaining and compelling content on his social media accounts. These posts often make netizens laugh and sometimes leave them feeling a little baffled. This video shared by Smith, which shows Prehistoric Pets’ founder Jay Brewer, may evoke the latter mentioned emotion of confusion within you. And, possibly a whole lot of creeps.

Posted on Will Smith’s official Instagram account on November 1, this recording was initially shared on Jay Brewer’s official Instagram account . “Another reason to wear a mask at all times!” reads the caption shared alongside Smith’s posts.

You may agree with Smith’s statement after watching the video:

Did that clip leave you bamboozled as well? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, Smith’s post has received over 4.7 lakh likes. Additionally, Brewer’s original video has garnered over 2,000 comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Ew”.

Another individual wrote, “Creepy”. “I’m traumatized,” read one comment under the post.

The spider featured in the recording is a resident at the Reptile Zoo in California. The founder, Jay Brewer, who was shown in the video, and the multiple employees of the zoo aim to improve the public’s understanding and respect for reptiles.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it give you the heebie-jeebies too?

