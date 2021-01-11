News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda says BJP has duly recognised Assam's culture and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'BJP has given due recognition to Assam's culture': Nadda in Silchar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity. Read More

'Only samples from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu': Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in the national capital that have tested positive for bird flu so far. Read More

If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations are being held between the Centre and the farmers over the three farm laws. Read More

‘Kuch kaam na aaya’: Virender Sehwag comments on video of Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard

It looked like a tough effort for the Indian cricket team to save the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Read More

US-based Triton set to enter Indian market with N4 electric sedan

US-based Triton Electric Vehicle on Monday said it aims to introduce N4 sedan in India with price starting at Rs.35 lakh. Read More

iPhone 12 shipments likely to exceed Galaxy S21 series, analysts predict

Samsung will launch its next-generation Galaxy S21 series on January 14. Ahead of the official launch, analysts have predicted bad news for the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. Read More

Boardroom aesthetic to casual look: Is there any outfit Hina Khan can't rock?

If there is one celebrity who can carry any type of outfit with the utmost elan, it is Hina Khan. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her wardrobe choices. Read More

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case

Actor Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday morning for questioning in a drugs case. Read More