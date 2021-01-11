Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case

Actor Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday morning for questioning in a drugs case. The actor and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, have already been questioned by the agency.

In his New Year post, Arjun alluded to him being summoned by the NCB for questioning as the agency investigated an alleged drug racket in Bollywood. He insisted that he has ‘done nothing wrong’.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong.” He also revealed that many of his friends ‘disappeared’.

Arjun’s residence was searched by the NCB in November last year and electronic gadgets were seized. He has already been questioned twice, once in November and again in December. He might be summoned again over a ‘discrepancy’ in his statement.

Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB at a resort in Lonavala last year. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai, told ANI, “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again.”





Also read: Priyanka Chopra answers if her 10-year age difference with Nick Jonas a ‘bigger gap’ than their cultural differences

Recently, Arjun was seen playing a high-profile defence lawyer in the courtroom drama Nail Polish, which also starred Manav Kaul and released on Zee5. He also completed two decades in Bollywood.

Talking to Hindustan Times about his journey, Arjun said, “Everybody joins the industry to become a star, and it looks so glamorous from outside. You feel this is going to be a great life, but it’s a lot of hard work, sacrifice, commitment and dedication. A lot of getting knocked down, and having the courage to get up again, it’s been all of that for me. I am still here, and in the best zone of my life right now, especially as an actor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

arjun rampal Topics