Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Actor Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday morning for questioning in a drugs case. The actor and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, have already been questioned by the agency.
In his New Year post, Arjun alluded to him being summoned by the NCB for questioning as the agency investigated an alleged drug racket in Bollywood. He insisted that he has ‘done nothing wrong’.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Arjun wrote, “I would like to assure each and every one of you that I am well aware of my responsibility as a celebrity, a father and a citizen of a country I love dearly that I have never been on the wrong side of the law. You all have nothing to fear or speculate as I have done nothing wrong.” He also revealed that many of his friends ‘disappeared’.
Arjun’s residence was searched by the NCB in November last year and electronic gadgets were seized. He has already been questioned twice, once in November and again in December. He might be summoned again over a ‘discrepancy’ in his statement.
Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB at a resort in Lonavala last year. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers.
Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai, told ANI, “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal’s statement. He can be called for questioning once again.”
Also read: Priyanka Chopra answers if her 10-year age difference with Nick Jonas a ‘bigger gap’ than their cultural differences
Recently, Arjun was seen playing a high-profile defence lawyer in the courtroom drama Nail Polish, which also starred Manav Kaul and released on Zee5. He also completed two decades in Bollywood.
Talking to Hindustan Times about his journey, Arjun said, “Everybody joins the industry to become a star, and it looks so glamorous from outside. You feel this is going to be a great life, but it’s a lot of hard work, sacrifice, commitment and dedication. A lot of getting knocked down, and having the courage to get up again, it’s been all of that for me. I am still here, and in the best zone of my life right now, especially as an actor.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from new film with Aanand L Rai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why Richa Chadha refused to chop her hair for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Power trailer: Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan’s romance takes a deadly turn
- The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's The Power, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, has just released online. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boney says son Arjun convinced him to play Ranbir’s father in Luv Ranjan’s film
- Boney Kapoor confirmed that he is making his debut as an actor with Luv Ranjan's next, in which he will play Ranbir Kapoor's father.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal unveils The Immortal Ashwatthama posters on 2 years of Uri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay recalls ‘25 din mein paisa double scheme’, fans shower him with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra on her 10-year age-gap with Nick Jonas: ‘Wasn’t a hurdle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is chilling in PJs on a Monday, exclaims 'What a life'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra pens note on Kamala Harris, Mira wants Shahid to do a dance film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil 'will start looking into offers’ after his graduation in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Esha Deol’s Instagram account restored after being hacked
- Esha Deol shared that her Instagram account has been restored after being hacked. She also urged her fans to be cautious of clicking dubious links.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity on family fighting Covid-19: ‘ICU, oxygen machines took a new meaning’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher reveals what it is like to be the ‘husband of a politician’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris' Vogue cover: 'An Indian woman!'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox