News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday defended the three farm laws enacted in September, saying they will enable farmers to set the prices of their products and choose the buyers even as the legislation has triggered protracted protests. Read more

Fire audits of all Maharashtra hospitals to be checked, orders CM Thackeray

Terming the fire incident at Bhandara district hospital as very unfortunate, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. He also directed officials to check the status of fire audits of all the hospitals across the state. Read more

Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992

The 10-day Taj Mahotsav held annually in February to promote Indian arts, crafts, cultures, cuisine, dance, and music near one of India’s most popular tourist destinations in Agra has been cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes

Singapore’s government plans to create urgent legislation to formalize the use of virus contact-tracing data in investigations of serious crimes. Legislation will be introduced in the next sitting of parliament in February to limit the use of the data to probes of seven categories of serious crimes, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said in a statement Friday. Read more

How to move your WhatsApp group chats to Signal

If you have been living under the rock this is a good time to remind you that WhatsApp is changing its privacy policy and you have to ‘agree and accept’ if you plan to keep using the app post February 8. Read more

Varun Dhawan on marriage plans with Natasha Dalal: 'Maybe this year'

Actor Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal were among the most popular Bollywood celebrities who were expected to tie the knot last year. However, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, their plans also hit a roadblock. Read more

India vs Australia: India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj at SCG - Report

The Indian team management has reportedly filed an official complaint of racial slurs against fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah at the hands of the crowd during the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the events took place during the 2nd and 3rd day of the Test. Read more

YouTuber stays inside ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Clip is intriguing

The Internet is filled with videos of YouTubers taking part in various challenges. From bizarre to scary, the challenges are varied, just like this one taken by YouTuber Ryan Trahan. He decided to stay inside the ‘world’s smallest Airbnb’ for 24 hours. Read more

Watch| Covid vaccine: Ecuador envoy hails Indian companies, takes part in trials