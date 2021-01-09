India vs Australia: India lodge complaint of racial abuse against Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj at SCG - Report

The Indian team management has reportedly filed an official complaint of racial slurs against fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah at the hands of the crowd during the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the events took place during the 2nd and 3rd day of the Test.

The report further stated that the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin along with senior players in the team spoke to the two umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson at the close of play on Day 3, and brought the events to the notice.

There was reportedly a discussion between the umpires, the senior player, and the security official after the stumps on Friday. After the complaint was made, the Indian team security official reportedly had a chat with the security officials at the ground and the ICC security officials present at the venue.

The report adds that the issue rest with the ICC until the global cricketing body takes an action on the complaint.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited)

