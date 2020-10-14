News updates from Hindustan Times: Kerala Congress (M) ends ties with UDF and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 13:01 IST

Kerala Congress (M) faction decides to walk out of UDF, ends decades old ties

The rift in Kerala’s United Democratic Front (UDF) came out in the open on Wednesday when the faction led by Jose K Mani announced its departure. Mani, the Kerala Congress (M) chief, also announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha and joining the ruling Left Democratic Front or LDF. Read more

Extremely heavy rainfall, landslide warning for parts of India’s west coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a warning for extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in several places along the west coast including Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan and parts of coastal Karnataka on Wednesday. Read more

US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood

US deputy secretary of state Stephen Biegun has told the Indian government that Washington will be consulting it more on its neighbouring countries, as he takes a key step towards resetting ties with Bangladesh at a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘He plays spinners well and can give us 15-45 runs,’ MS Dhoni names CSK’s ‘complete cricketer’

Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways on Tuesday, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs and staying alive in the IPL 2020. While there were several individual contributions from their players, one that stands out is Sam Curran’s 31 off 21 balls as opener. Read more

Blindfolded Martial Arts Master from Andhra Pradesh smashes coconuts placed around student, bags record

A clip by Guiness World Records (GWR) shows a record made by Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh. Chances are this video, which involves smashing a lot of coconuts, will leave you with scarily fascinated. Read more

Volkswagen Taos unveiled: Is this compact SUV the right option in India?

Volkswagen Taos has been officially unveiled in the US with car maker betting big on SUVs of all shapes and sizes to catch the wind in the sails of bigger vehicles here. Read more

‘China will own US if sleepy guy wins’: Trump slams Biden at Pennsylvania rally

US President Donald Trump slammed his opponent Joe Biden during his rally at Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “This election is a simple choice,” said the US President. “If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody. If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple,” he said. Watch