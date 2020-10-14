e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Blindfolded Martial Arts Master from Andhra Pradesh smashes coconuts placed around student, bags record. Watch

Blindfolded Martial Arts Master from Andhra Pradesh smashes coconuts placed around student, bags record. Watch

“Most Coconuts Smashed Around A Person Blindfolded In One Minute,” with this headline Guinness World Records shared a video of the record being made on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 09:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh.
Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh. (Facebook/Guinness World Records)
         

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to social media to share such videos which capture people making a record. Most of the times these videos make people say “Omg” or “Wow”, often both at the same time. Just like this clip which shows a record made by Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh. Chances are this video, which involves smashing a lot of coconuts, will leave you with scarily fascinated.

“Most Coconuts Smashed Around A Person Blindfolded In One Minute,” with this headline GWR shared a video of the record being made by the duo on Facebook.

It shows Rakesh lying on the ground with several coconuts placed around him. Reddy, who is blindfolded, uses a big hammer to smash all the coconuts but without even touching his student.

The video further shows what were done with all the smashed fruits - they were fed to the animals. It also details the previous record holders in the same category.

Take a look:

Since being shared the video has gathered nearly 6.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received varied comments from people.

Curiously, one Facebook user wrote “I don’t know why all records in these days are related to breaking something.’ To which, community manager if GWR replied, “We have thousands of categories, but records that involve breaking stuff seem to be popular here on Facebook. On Snapchat Discover, human body records seem to do best. On YouTube, compilations of lots of different records are probably the most popular, as well as science and tech. We’re just trying to keep everyone entertained with awesomeness!”

“Who would want to challenge that btw,” asked another. “He’s calculating the length of the person lying down and breaking the coconuts,” a third tried guessing how the feat is being done.

Martial Arts Master P Prabhakar Reddy and his student Boyilla Rakesh both hails from Andhra Pradesh, wrote ANI while tweeting about the record. They also shared a quote from Reddy. “We had been practising to achieve this since last 6 months. Our target was to break 35 coconuts,” he said. They achieved this feat last month by smashing 49 coconuts.

What do you think of the record?

Also Read | Indian man creates record for most skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. Watch

