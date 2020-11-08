News updates from Hindustan Times: LJP replays spoilsport’s role but with different target and all the latest updates

india

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar assembly polls: LJP replays spoilsport’s role but with different target

If the exit polls on the Bihar assembly election are any indicators, the Lok Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may end up repeating its 2005 role of a spoilsport. The likely end of the Nitish Kumar regime as projected by most exit polls will give the LJP the satisfaction of having accomplished its mission but at a staggering cost in a state where it has always struggled to be a major player. Read more

3 soldiers and BSF constable killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Machil

Three soldiers of the Indian Army and a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and two terrorists gunned down after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector on Sunday, officials said. The operation is currently underway, they added. Read more

Places of worship to reopen soon in Maharashtra; SOP will be released after Diwali

The places of worship in Maharashtra may reopen soon as the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he will release the guidelines after Diwali. Religious places in Maharashtra have been closed since March after a lockdown was imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread. Read more

‘Have to play better away from home’: Sourav Ganguly explains why India struggle in SENA nations

India will have to ‘fight hard’ and ‘buckle down’ if they are to win a second successive Test series in Australia when they tour Down Under later this month, believes BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The Test series will begin December 17 with the first match set to take place under lights – the first-ever Day-Night Test between India and Australia. Read more

Sena’s Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP over Arnab arrest issue

Sanjay Raut, chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena and a member of the Rajya Sabha (RS), on Sunday launched a full frontal attack on the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its agitation against Republic TV editor-in-chief (EiC) and prime time anchor Arnab Goswami’s arrest in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik (53). Read more

Kamala Harris recommends ‘a hearty breakfast’ for women, reveals her favourite Indian dishes

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Kamala Harris has left little girls dreaming big after she was elected as the first Indian-origin and first Black woman Vice President of the United States of America. Ahead of the declaration of final results of the presidential elections in the US, Kamala had answered some questions asked by Instagram users, a video which is now grabbing eyeballs as the Indian-American spilled the beans on her lifestyle choices including her favourite North Indian and South Indian dishes, what she eats for breakfast and how she took care of her mental health on the campaign trail. Read more

Royal Enfield to launch 28 new bikes in next 7 years, one in every quarter

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield plans to launch at least 28 new models in the next seven years, with one new bike to be introduced every quarter as it seeks to strengthen its position both in domestic and international markets, according to a top company official. Read more

WhatsApp this week: WhatsApp Pay, disappearing messages and more

WhatsApp is arguably one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. What makes it popular among the masses is its everevolving set of features. In the past week, WhatsApp added a whole bunch of new features, which includes features such as disappearing messages and WhatsApp among others. Read more

Twinkle Khanna addresses boycott calls against Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, trolls sharing her morphed pics: ‘I am flattered’

While Akshay Kumar has been largely silent in the face of boycott calls being made against his film Laxmii, his author wife Twinkle Khanna has written about her reaction to the controversy in her latest weekly column. Twinkle said that trolls have been sharing her morphed pictures on social media to get back at Akshay for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with the film’s title. Read more

Joe Biden’s granddaughter tweets heartwarming family photo celebrating his win

A candid shot, a perfect moment- Naomi Biden’s priceless photograph after grandfather Joe Biden’s win speaks for itself. The picture, shared with a vintage polaroid tinge has swiftly gone viral and grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are it may fill your heart with joy too. Read more