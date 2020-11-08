e-paper
Home / India News / Places of worship to reopen soon in Maharashtra; SOP will be released after Diwali

Places of worship to reopen soon in Maharashtra; SOP will be released after Diwali

This announcement comes amid growing pressure from various fronts and political parties despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:15 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT file photo)
         

The places of worship in Maharashtra may reopen soon as the state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he will release the guidelines after Diwali. Religious places in Maharashtra have been closed since March after a lockdown was imposed to curb the Covid-19 spread.

This announcement comes amid growing pressure from various fronts and political parties despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Religious places will also be allowed to open. We will prepare guidelines for reopening places of worship after Diwali,” said CM Thackeray.

Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, AIMIM Member of Parliament from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar have threatened to launch an agitation against the closing of places of worship.

Over the past few weeks, Covid-19 cases in the state have been falling steadily. As of Saturday evening, the state have 17,14,273 total Covid-19 cases out which 99,151 were active cases. The death toll stood at 45,115.

