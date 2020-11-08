e-paper
Joe Biden’s granddaughter tweets heartwarming family photo celebrating his win

While some showered their love for the priceless picture, others shared good wishes and congratulatory messages for the new president.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 15:06 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was tweeted by Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi.
The image was tweeted by Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi.(Twitter/@naomibiden)
         

A candid shot, a perfect moment- Naomi Biden’s priceless photograph after grandfather Joe Biden’s win speaks for itself. The picture, shared with a vintage polaroid tinge has swiftly gone viral and grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are it may fill your heart with joy too.

Shared on Twitter, the photograph shows the moment when the results announced Biden’s win in the US Presidential Election 2020. Embraced in a tight hug with members of his family, Biden can be seen smiling widely at the camera.

“11.07.20,” reads the simple caption of the tweet.

Check out the post:

Posted on November 8, the photograph has garnered over three lakh likes along with tons of comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while congratulating Biden for his victory. While some showered their love for the priceless picture, others shared good wishes and congratulatory messages for the new president.

What do you think about this picture?

