Joe Biden’s granddaughter tweets heartwarming family photo celebrating his win

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 15:06 IST

A candid shot, a perfect moment- Naomi Biden’s priceless photograph after grandfather Joe Biden’s win speaks for itself. The picture, shared with a vintage polaroid tinge has swiftly gone viral and grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are it may fill your heart with joy too.

Shared on Twitter, the photograph shows the moment when the results announced Biden’s win in the US Presidential Election 2020. Embraced in a tight hug with members of his family, Biden can be seen smiling widely at the camera.

“11.07.20,” reads the simple caption of the tweet.

Check out the post:

Posted on November 8, the photograph has garnered over three lakh likes along with tons of comments from netizens. People didn’t hold back while congratulating Biden for his victory. While some showered their love for the priceless picture, others shared good wishes and congratulatory messages for the new president.

This pic gives me overwhelming joy & hope. Congratulations, #PresidentElectJoeBiden & the entire Biden family, including DOTUS-elects Champ & Major!! pic.twitter.com/kUbXD844bx — Ashley Osborne 🌱🛹 (@ashleyjb33) November 7, 2020

Congrats, to you and your family. Uncle Beau is celebrating in heaven with your aunt and grandmother. I am so happy for your grandfather. I am looking forward to this administration making real change and healing our nation. — David Sullivan (@Indysaved) November 7, 2020

We did it! I'm so honored to call your grandfather my president. I can't wait for the family pictures inside the WH — Tatiii🇺🇸 BidenHarris2020 (@TheBestTatii) November 7, 2020

OMG, Naomi, thank you so much for sharing this! And thank you for sharing your grandfather with us. Please thank your entire family for their profound service to our country! I can't imagine how proud you all are. 🇺🇸♥️#FirstFamily #BidenHarrisToEndThisNightmare pic.twitter.com/EeAczH3t3j — Fair&Balanced (@BreatheB4USpeak) November 7, 2020

Oh no, I am crying again. ❤️🙌 — Tammy Dzwilewski (@tdzwilewski) November 7, 2020

What do you think about this picture?