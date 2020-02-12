News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Main player is still free’: Delhi judge pulls up investigators in CBI vs CBI and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:59 IST

‘Main player is still free’: Delhi judge pulls up investigators in CBI vs CBI

A special CBI judge on Wednesday lashed out at the probe agency for its investigation into a bribery case that was alleged to involve top CBI officers, asking the investigating officer to explain why the accused with a larger role in the case were still free but the agency’s deputy superintendent of police, or DSP, was arrested. Read more.

After another zero, large-scale changes expected in Delhi Congress

The Congress is likely to go for a massive overhaul of its Delhi unit after its complete decimation in the assembly elections. The grand old party not only failed to open its account for the second time in a row but 67 candidates of the Congress-led alliance out of 70 forfeited their deposits as well. Read more.

SC to hear plea by Omar Abdullah’s sister against his detention on Friday

One of the three Supreme Court judges hearing the plea against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s detention recused from the case on Wednesday. Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar announced his decision to step back from the case as soon as the bench took up the petition filed by Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot. Read more.

‘With due respect’: Congress’ Sharmishtha Mukherjee rebukes Chidambaram for ‘gloating’ over AAP win

Delhi Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee lashed out at fellow party leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram who posted a tweet celebrating the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Assembly elections. Read more.

25 wickets, hat-trick of five-wicket hauls: Siddarth Kaul swings back to recognition

Cutters, slower ones, knuckleballs, yorkers – Siddarth Kaul’s bowling revolved around them. They were the reason why he had two terrific IPLs – 16 wickets in 10 matches in 2017 and 21 wickets in 17 matches in 2018 – helping him break into the Indian side. Read more.

Love Aaj Kal: CBFC cuts short Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan’s kissing scene, blurs cleavage

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has once again run the scissors over the reels of an upcoming Bollywood film. The new victim is Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal that features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles. Read more.

Charles Darwin 211 birth anniversary: Interesting facts about man behind the Theory of Evolution

Charles Darwin, who is best known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was born on February 12, 1809. He published his theory of evolution in the 1859 book On the Origin of Species. Read more.